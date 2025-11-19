NRI Reveals Deal-Breaker For Indians Looking To Return To Country For Retirement: 'Horrendous Traffic'

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who recently returned to India alongside his wife has ignited a conversation on social media as to why others settled abroad were hesitant to return to the homeland. The user, identified as Naresh, highlighted that the 'horrendous traffic' in Indian cities was one of the biggest deal-breakers, deterring his NRI peers from retiring in India despite perks like low-cost healthcare and family support.

"Wife and I lived in the US for 25 years and returned to India. As we are approaching retirement age, some US friends are asking how life in India really is, as they are debating moving to India for retirement," Naresh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"So many positives here, but you know what the deal breaker for many is? The horrendous traffic," he added.

Naresh pointed out that the traffic situation needed to be addressed on war footing as it would help with the inflow of money from the NRIs to the Indian economy.

"Just think about it, NRI's with dollars to contribute to the Indian economy, but not coming back because of our chaotic traffic. There are so many hidden costs to our bad traffic."

'Traffic Sense Is Horrendous'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 7.2 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users agreeing with Naresh's assessment.

"More than the volume, traffic sense is horrendous," said one user, while another added: "Completely agree. The chaotic traffic and terrible road safety are the single biggest reasons many NRIs hesitate to return permanently."

A third commented: "In few years - I plan to live 4 months in India and 8 in USA. Don't think Traffic matters when you are retired. You are not in a rush to reach somewhere, and you have plenty of time."

A fourth said: "Retirement life is good in tier 3/4 cities, not tier1/2 life sir! T3 /T4 cities have good life, medical amenities all all kinds and better law order and weather too and much better social life!"