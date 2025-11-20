NRI Ready To Retire In South India But Worried About Language Issues: 'Concern I Have'

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) on an H1B visa in the US, with savings of approximately $800,000 (Rs 6 crore), said he was considering returning to India due to "immigration uncertainties" and the stress of the process. The Delhi native sought the internet's help regarding where to settle in India, questioning if he should be concerned about potential language issues if he moves to the southern part of the country.

"At present, our net worth in the US is around $800,000, which is roughly equivalent to Rs 6 crore. Assuming I buy a decent deluxe home of Rs 3 crore, I think the remaining will give me enough dividends/interest cash flow for our expenses," the user wrote in the r/returnToIndia subreddit.

"Although we are originally from Delhi, we are exploring the idea of settling in a smaller southern city or town for retirement, somewhere with greenery, pleasant weather, and a slower pace of life."

The man said places like Ooty, Coimbatore, Kochi and other nature-rich towns appealed to him and his spouse as they offer the kind of environment where gardening and outdoor living can really thrive.

"One concern I do have is about the recent narrative around Hindi vs. southern languages. I want to understand how welcoming southern cities truly are toward people from the North," he questioned.

'I Think You Should...'

As the post gained traction, social media users provided mixed responses, with a section claiming that there was no significant language issue on the ground, while others pointed out that he was better off conversing in English or learning the local language.

"Languages matter, don't take this lightly," said one user, while another added, "Learn the local language and I think you should be ok. Initially, if you don't know the local language, switch to English as much as possible."

A third commented: "The anti-Hindi stuff is all only created by politicians and media. A few stupid people might be influenced by it, but you're unlikely to ever encounter them."

Recently, another NRI went viral after highlighting that those settled abroad were hesitant to return to the homeland due to the "horrendous traffic" in Indian cities.