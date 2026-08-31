"Now I'm Selling Eggs": Laid Off From Amazon, Woman Shares How She Built Poultry Business From Six Chicks

Maria Harshitha, a former Amazon employee, shared how losing her job became a starting point for a completely different career path. In a LinkedIn post, she revealed that she was laid off from Amazon in March 2026. She initially tried for jobs, asking for referrals and applying for positions in other companies, but her efforts went in vain.

"But it just didn't happen... nothing happened. Rejection after rejection. I actually thought I could jump onto another company quite easily. But that didn't happen at all," she wrote.

Seeing her struggle, her husband suggested a change in perspective. He asked her, instead of managing someone else's product, why not create something of her own?

Also read | "I Love You": British Man Recalls Wife's Last Words Before Going Missing In Nepal Floods

Taking that advice, the couple built a small coop in their yard and purchased six chicks to get started. The journey faced a setback when all six chicks grew up to be roosters.

Harshitha then convinced her husband to expand and bring in hens.

"I then pushed my husband for hens because I wanted to give my children proper eggs - not the store-bought ones, which I do not trust. And so we got chickens. We built a bigger coop. We got more chickens, and we started getting eggs," she added.

"My kids started eating healthy eggs... more chickens, more eggs. And then I started selling eggs. And guess what? I started my own chicken farm. And now I'm selling eggs."

"I have my product - the eggs - and I'm selling them. I have a demand, and I'm trying to meet it with the supply. Looks like I'm literally doing some Product Management here while also pursuing one of my favorite interests. And the eggs taste delicious. When was the last time you tasted a delicious egg? I am now using Power BI for something I never thought I'd use it for."

Also read | College Drop Turns Pokemon Cards Into Rs 74.4 Crore Business, Shares Details

Social media reactions

In a viral post, she reflected on her journey, sharing other details. The post also sparked hilarious reactions from the users. "I'm thinking we should coin 'Tech Refugee' for those who've been laid off and are still struggling to get rehired or decide what's next, and then 'Tech Expat' for those who have pivoted into something completely different and aren't really going back," one user wrote in the comments.

"Great story and great eggs. I was telling my wife the same this weekend. Getting chickens for regenerative farming and eggs is beautiful. It earns trust with food; customers obsess over freshness and a clear supply chain. You are inspiring!" another user added.

"What an inspiring testimony of faith and resilience! It is so true that redirections often lead us to our greatest blessings. You built your own product, met the demand, and became your own boss in the process. Praying for continued success and protection over your farm," a third user commented.