Complete De-Noodlisation: North Korea's Signature Dish Sells Out In Seoul Demand for North Korea's signature dish "Pyongyang naengmyeon" peaked all over the South's capital after it was featured on the menu at Friday's historic inter-Korean summit and became a surprise talking point.

Share EMAIL PRINT This picture shows North Korea's signature dish of cold noodles (Korea Summit Press Pool/AFP) Seoul, South Korea: At Seoul's Nampo Myeonok noodle bar, the owner was rushed off her feet, shouting at a long queue of hungry punters that she was clean out of "Pyongyang naengmyeon".



"You'll have to wait around 40 minutes" for the broth to boil, she told the line snaking out of her door Saturday.



Demand for North Korea's signature dish peaked all over the South's capital after it was featured on the menu at Friday's



A cold noodle dish served in a cool mild broth, "Pyongyang naengmyeon" is usually garnished with pieces of meat and vegetables.

A chef prepares a 'Pyongyang naengmyeon' a cold noodle dish at the Nampo Myeonok noodle bar restaurant in Seoul (AFP)



The dish is already popular in the South but many saw the summit as a good excuse to indulge.



Thousands posted photos of the noodles they slurped down for lunch on Instagram with hashtags including #summit and #peacenaengmyeon.

Demand for North Korea's signature dish peaked all over the South's capital after it was featured on the menu at the historic April 27 inter-Korean summit (AFP)



He laughed before adding: "I shouldn't say far."

Diners eat at the Nampo Myeonok noodle bar in Seoul on April 28, 2018 (AFP)



According to the North's state news agency KCNA, the dish "deeply impressed the participants".



At Nampo Myeonok, the verdict was unanimous -- at least on the food.



"I came to this restaurant especially to eat Pyongyang naengmyeon. This place has been around for a long time and it's good," said diner Park Jae-chun.



Bass guitar player Kim Tae-hun said the dish made him feel "closer" to those on the other side of the border "because we also eat a lot of it".

This picture released by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju attending the official dinner with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook (KCNA via KNS/AFP)



Park told AFP: "Personally I think it's okay for both South and North Korea to co-exist rather than unify as long as it's peaceful and we acknowledge each other."



