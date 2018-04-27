Two Koreas' Leaders In Historic Handshake

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in shake hands as they arrive for the historic inter-Korean summit (Reuters)

Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to enter the South since the Korean War ended (Reuters)

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in walk across the military demarcation line (Reuters)

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in attend the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom (Reuters)