Live Updates: North Korea's Kim Jong Un And South Korean Moon Jae-in Hold Historic Meeting

Moon Jae-in greeted Kim Jong Un at the military demarcation line at 9:30 a.m. (0030 GMT), making Kim the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the 1950-53 Korean War.

World | Edited by | Updated: April 27, 2018 07:37 IST
In an unplanned move, Kim invited Moon to step briefly across the demarcation line into North Korea.

New Delhi:  Smiling and holding hands, leaders of two Koreas met at historic summit at the heavily fortified demilitarised zone between the countries on Friday in the first summit for the two Koreas in over a decade. The meeting, aimed at ending their decades-long conflict and easing tensions over the North's nuclear weapons programme, comes weeks before Kim is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I am happy to meet you," Moon told Kim before the visitor stepped over the line, making him the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the Korean War ended in an armistice 65 years ago.
Walking on a red carpet rolled out for the two heads of state, the pair were met by a South Korean honour guard in historical costumes and playing traditional music. 
 

Here are the LIVE Updates of Kim Jong Un's meeting with Moon Jae-in:




Apr 27, 2018
07:37 (IST)
Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in to plant peace tree.
Apr 27, 2018
07:31 (IST)
North Korea's Kim Jong Un Says A "New History Begins Now" At Inter-Korean Summit
"I came here determined to send a starting signal at the threshold of a new history," he told his host Moon Jae-in in the demilitarized zone, promising a "frank, serious and honest mindset".
Apr 27, 2018
07:27 (IST)
South Korea's Moon Jae-in says hopes for 'bold agreement' at summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told the North's leader Kim Jong Un that he hoped to see a "bold agreement" as they began their summit Friday.

"I hope we engage in frank talks and reach a bold agreement so that we may give a big gift to the whole Korean people and the people who want peace," Moon said.



Apr 27, 2018
07:23 (IST)
US hopeful Korea talks will achieve progress toward peace

Donald Trump's White House on Thursday voiced hope that a Korean summit would "achieve progress toward a future of peace," as the leaders of the two countries sat down to talk.
Apr 27, 2018
07:11 (IST)
Inter-Korean summit begins

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in sat down at an oval table to begin their inter-Korean summit Friday, television footage showed, according to AFP.

Apr 27, 2018
07:06 (IST)
Kim and Moon were photographed with two children from Daeseong-dong, the South Korean village. They smiled and posed with the leaders at the start of the welcoming ceremony.

Apr 27, 2018
06:59 (IST)
Kim Jong Un And Moon Jae In, Two Koreas' Leaders In Historic Handshake
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in shook hands Friday over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries in a gesture laden with symbolism ahead of a historic summit.
Apr 27, 2018
06:58 (IST)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the border into South Korea for the first time today, where he was greeted by the South's president, Moon Jae-in ahead of the two Koreas' first summit in more than a decade.



