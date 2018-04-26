Mango Mousse To Be Served In Korean Summit Leaves A Bitter Taste In Japan

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In will meet in the village of Panmunjom on Friday in a landmark summit (AFP)

A tropical mango mousse has been chosen as a dessert to be served to the leaders in the landmark inter-Korean Summit that begins on April 27, but the sweetness has not gone down well with Japan.

Tokyo has lodged an objection that the mango mousse dessert, which will be served to South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has been decorated with a blue map of the Korean peninsula that includes disputed islands with Japan.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Kenji Kanasugi, the director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, had told the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo that the inclusion of Takeshima, or Dokdo island in Korean, was "very regrettable", "distasteful" and "not acceptable", CNN reported.

The special chairs to be used by the two Korean leaders during the summit, also features an emblem of the controversial island, along with the peninsula.

Tokyo also raised another objection that Seoul is "illegally occupying the rocky island" lying east of the Korean Peninsula and that has long soured relations between the two countries, the report said.

Japan had occupied the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945 until it was defeated in the World War II.

In an effort to improve the bilateral relations between the two countries, the Korean leaders are expected to discuss about de-nuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and a peace plan during the summit.

There has been a pressing need for the de-nuclearisation of North Korea by Japan, the United States, China and South Korea. A similar summit is expected to take place between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un in May or June.

