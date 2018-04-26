Kim Jong Un's Sister Kim Yo-Jong To Attend Inter-Korean Summit: Seoul

North Korea's delegation to an inter-Korean summit Friday will include leader Kim Jong Un's sister, one of his closest advisers, Seoul said Thursday.

World | | Updated: April 26, 2018 09:29 IST
Kim Yo-Jong attended the Winter Olympics in the South in February as Kim's envoy (AFP)

Seoul, South Korea:  North Korea's delegation to an inter-Korean summit Friday will include leader Kim Jong Un's sister, one of his closest advisers, Seoul said Thursday.

Yo Jong attended the Winter Olympics in the South in February as Kim's envoy. The North's ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam, who accompanied her to the Games, will also be part of Friday's group, said the chief of the South's presidential secretariat Im Jong-seok.

