South Korea's Moon Jae-In Says Hopes For "Bold Agreement" At Summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told the North's leader Kim Jong Un that he hoped to see a "bold agreement" as they began their summit Friday "I hope we engage in frank talks and reach a bold agreement so that we may give a big gift to the whole Korean people and the people who want peace," Moon said.



