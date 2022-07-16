Christopher Nolan's Hand Drawn Plot Map For Mind-Bending Inception

Inception, released in 2010, was praised for its non-linear structure and open-ended storytelling. Christophar Nolan accrued critical acclaim for the dream-within-a -dream sequences in the film and imaginative visuals.

Christopher Nolan's Hand Drawn Plot Map For Mind-Bending Inception

Inception: The sketch of paper depicts Director Christopher Nolan's plot beats in intricate details.

New Delhi:

Cinephiles were treated to a peek at the method-behind the-madness of Director Christopher Nolan's mind-bending Hollywood tentpole ‘Inception' on Twitter as a user shared a post showing the plot details of the movie.

A post showing the hand drawn plot map of the Hollywood blockbuster ' Inception' has gone viral on Twitter.

The tweet shows a sketch of a paper depicting Director Christopher Nolan's scribbling and plot beats in intricate details.

The post had been on shared on Twitter by Julian Shapiro, a writer and investor.

Inception, released in 2010, was praised for its non-linear structure and open-ended storytelling.

Christophar Nolan received critical acclaim for the dream-within-a -dream sequences in the film and imaginative visuals. The movie along with 'Batman Begins' and 'The Dark Knight' established him as a director who could provide cerebral, theatrical experiences on a big-budget canvas.

The tweet has been liked 16,000 times and has been retweeted 2,500 times.

Twitterati was quick to come up with witty reactions to the post.

The plot map has been taken from the book 'The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan' which is written by Tom Shone.

Click for more trending news


.