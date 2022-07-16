Christopher Nolan's Hand Drawn Plot Map For Mind-Bending Inception

Inception: The sketch of paper depicts Director Christopher Nolan's plot beats in intricate details.

Cinephiles were treated to a peek at the method-behind the-madness of Director Christopher Nolan's mind-bending Hollywood tentpole ‘Inception' on Twitter as a user shared a post showing the plot details of the movie.

A post showing the hand drawn plot map of the Hollywood blockbuster ' Inception' has gone viral on Twitter.

The tweet shows a sketch of a paper depicting Director Christopher Nolan's scribbling and plot beats in intricate details.

The post had been on shared on Twitter by Julian Shapiro, a writer and investor.

Inception, released in 2010, was praised for its non-linear structure and open-ended storytelling.

Christophar Nolan received critical acclaim for the dream-within-a -dream sequences in the film and imaginative visuals. The movie along with 'Batman Begins' and 'The Dark Knight' established him as a director who could provide cerebral, theatrical experiences on a big-budget canvas.

Twitterati was quick to come up with witty reactions to the post.

The plot map has been taken from the book 'The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan' which is written by Tom Shone.