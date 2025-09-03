Rainy Bliss vs Traffic Stress: Rain Revives Old Noida-Gurugram Rivalry

When it rains, it pours for Gurugram. The roads and neighbourhoods get waterlogged, the metro stations witness capacity crowds, and there's often kilometres-long gridlock. In contrast, Noida paints a better picture, and its residents leave no stone unturned to prove that their city holds an upper hand over Gurugram.

On Monday, Gurugram was gridlocked after 100 mm of rain, with commuters trapped for hours on waterlogged streets. Viral videos showed km-long jams on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, while even upscale neighbourhoods waded through knee-deep water.

Across the expressway, Noida saw opposite scenes. Established in 1975 to move industries out of Delhi, it reports fewer instances of flooding and traffic paralysis even after heavy rain.

And social media quickly erupted with videos of Noida's free-flowing traffic while Gurugram's expressways choked.

On Instagram, a woman filmed herself driving on clear Noida roads, exclaiming, "See this, such lovely weather in Noida. No waterlogging, roads are green and clean. This is Noida." Her caption read, "Rainy bliss in Noida, traffic stress in Gurgaon - the choice is clear. That's why I am saying... Habibi come to Noida."

Another clip showed smooth roads even after "four hours of rain," titled "Noida vs Gurugram."

A man shared, "I am from the US but I selected Noida instead of Gurugram to live in." He shared some traffic updates after rain showing clear roads.

The caption read, "Noida enjoying the rain vibes while Gurgaon is stuck in endless traffic."

On X, a user shared a photo of Noida's rain-washed streets, writing, "Super impressed with Noida about one thing - it has been raining since yesterday but no waterlogging on the roads! Take that Gurgaon! People don't want to believe it, but Noida has much better basic infra than Gurgaon."

Super impressed with Noida about one thing - it has been raining since yesterday but no water logging on the roads! Take that Gurgaon! People don't want to believe it, but Noida has much better basic infra than Gurgaon. pic.twitter.com/WcXUFzlnCf — ŸôGésh GûPťÃ O+ve (@YogeshKGupta4) September 2, 2025

Another shared a clip of Gurugram's flooded Golf Course road, writing, "Like it or NOT but truth has been spoken- Noida roads>>Gurgaon roads. Noida roads after rain >>>>>>>>>>>Gurgaon roads after rain."

Someone wrote, "Noida doesn't get the hype Gurgaon does...But has far better roads, water doesn't get logged even after very heavy rains, more green cover, nice parks."

Officials continue to grapple with the weather's impact. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Gurugram, and emergency teams are working to clear waterlogged areas. In Noida, the Yamuna rose close to the danger mark after heavy discharge from the Hathnikund barrage, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people and animals. Relief camps have been set up, and schools in Noida and Ghaziabad remain closed as authorities monitor the situation.