Noida Schools Shut On Wednesday Due To Heavy Rainfall

Gautam Buddh Nagar, among other places in the national capital region, has witnessed intensive spells of rain in recent days.

A Massive traffic jam on the DND Flyway following heavy rains, in Noida on Tuesday
Noida:

Schools in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district will remain closed for students from nursery to Class 12 on Wednesday as heavy rains are predicted for the day, according to an official order.

The order applies to schools under the Basic Education Department, government-aided institutions, and those affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE and Madrasa Board, the district administration said in a statement.

However, all teaching and non-teaching staff working in basic education and composite schools have been directed to report to duty on time and perform departmental work as usual, it added.

The administration has asked all schools to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, among other places in the national capital region, has witnessed intensive spells of rain in recent days.  

Schools Across Bulandshahr, Baghpat To Be Closed  

As a precaution due to heavy rain, the administrations of the Bulandshahr and Baghpat have announced the closure of schools across both districts on Wednesday.

In Bulandshahr, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Lakshmi Kant Pandey issued the order regarding the closure of all schools on Wednesday across the education boards up to class 12 due to rain.

In Baghpat, District Magistrate Asmita Lal issued similar orders for the closure of schools. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

