Newborn Set To Lose Hand After Greater Noida Hospital Gives Her Wrong Injection

A newborn baby's hand will need to be amputated after alleged negligence by a nursing home in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, where she was administered the wrong injection.

Days after she was born on October 5, the baby was admitted to Greater Noida's Gopal nursing home after her health deteriorated. Her family alleged that after an injection was administered to her, her hand began to swell and turn blue. As the girl's condition continued to deteriorate, any complaints by the family were met with reassurances but no action.

When the baby's condition worsened, her hand was bandaged and she was referred to another hospital and then further to another hospital. The newborn's hand is now severely infected and on the verge of rotting, leading to the need of amputation.

The newborn's father Baleshwar Bhati has filed a complaint with the police, alleging medical negligence and has demanded strict action against the hospital's administration.

The police has sent a letter to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar to form an investigation committee and provide a report so that further legal action can be taken.

With inputs from Narendra Thakur