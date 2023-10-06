Noida Police Shares Video Of How They Rescued 'Unexpected Hitchhiker' From Truck

With the python's rescue, the life of the truck driver was saved.

The police in Noida have praised the bravery of its personnel who rescued an eight-foot python from a truck and saved the life of the driver. The incident took place at Greater Noida's Pari Chowk last week and the video of the incredible rescue had gone viral on social media. The police said that sub-inspector Devendar Rathi and other personnel used a rope-and-sack technique to capture the huge reptile and put it away. The post on X (formerly Twitter) has been viewed more than 12,000 times and many users have appreciated the police's efforts.

'Uncoiling an unexpected hitchhiker'



An 8-foot python took unconventional mode of transportation & found its way into a truck. SI Devendar Rathi @NoidaPolice, along with his team, skillfully used a rope-and-sack technique & safely rescued the python.#UPPCares#HeroesOfUPPpic.twitter.com/8zhsG6KZNR — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 5, 2023

In the post titled "Uncoiling an unexpected hitchhiker", the police said, "An 8-foot python took unconventional mode of transportation & found its way into a truck. SI Devendar Rathi @NoidaPolice, along with his team, skillfully used a rope-and-sack technique & safely rescued the python."

The accompanying video shows the python coiled around the truck's front part, with its body extending to the vehicle's rear.

As it clip progresses, policemen are seen tying the rope on the python and pulling it out of the truck. But it escapes and takes a motorcycle nearby under its grip.

The cops then again use the same method to remove the python from the bike and put it in a sack to be taken away.

Users posted several congratulatory messages for the police personnel.

"Great work of police, salute," said one of them.

UP Police has been praised earlier too by social media users for its innovative posts. It had posted a video of a deer calmly waiting for traffic to stop before crossing the road. After a short delay in traffic, the animal finally crosses the road at the zebra crossing.

The clip highlighted the significance of obeying to traffic laws and was widely praised by several users.