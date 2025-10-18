"Noida Is Far More Decked Up Than Gurugram": Man's Diwali Decor Comparison Sparks Debate

As Diwali approaches, every city is awash with lights. But this time, a video has caught the attention of social media. A post shared by a founder describes Noida's Diwali decorations as more attractive than Gurugram's.

The video shows the streets and residential areas of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, decorated with glittering lights.

The video is of 8 seconds but it captures the beauty of the area very well.

Rajesh Sawhney, founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator, wrote, "It took 3 hours+ to get from Gurugram to Noida for Family Diwali Dinner tonight. Seems like Noida is far more decked up than Gurugram for Diwali."

It took 3 hours+ to get from Gurugram to Noida for Family Diwali Dinner tonight.



Seems like Noida is far more decked up than Gurugram for Diwali. 🪔 pic.twitter.com/R3l8SNEOdc — Rajesh Sawhney 🇮🇳 (@rajeshsawhney) October 17, 2025

Social Media Reaction

This post has sparked a debate on social media about which city is ahead in Diwali decorations, Noida or Gurugram.

One user praised Delhi in the comment section and wrote, "Gurgaon or Noida, nothing beats Dilli ki Diwali."

Another user commented, "That means you live at a wrong place in Gurgaon."

"Noida is always beautiful chief!" wrote a third user.

When Is Diwali 2025?

This time there is some confusion among people regarding the exact date of the festival. According to the Hindu calendar, the Amavasya date spans two days, leading to confusion as to whether Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 or 21.

According to the Drik Panchang, this year, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 pm on October 20 and end at 5:54 pm on October 21. Therefore, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20.