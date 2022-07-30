"No Poets": House Rental Ad's Odd Condition Amuses Internet

Well, it is not known where the property in located and if the writer made a typing erroror if the landlord really doesn't like poets.

The rental advertisement gave enough reasons to laugh out loud. (Representational)

Looking for a suitable rental accommodation is not easy. Besides making sure that it fits into the budget, one has to comply with certain conditions that it comes with. And, these requirements can be quite peculiar at times.

A rental advertisement for a property has been doing rounds on the internet over an odd condition. "No poets," the ad for the one-bedroom apartment stated. 

Well, it is not known where the property in located and if the writer made a typing error or if the landlord really doesn't like poets. Whatever it may be, the advertisement gave enough reasons to laugh out loud. 

Users churned out hilarious reactions to the advertisement.

Another suggested that it has to be a typing error and that an editor was needed.

A person wondered what it would be like for a poet to rent the place.

Some were of the opinion that poets are "high maintenance and tend to leave a mess."

For this user, the ad sparked his curiosity to know what the writer exactly meant and suggested calling the owner. "The world wants to know," the user wrote.

Another sought further details on the hilarious ad.

Some suspected that the writer meant "pets" and not “poets”.

A person hailed it as the "best typo".

This user joked that being a "smoking poet" he objects to the advertisement.

So, what do you have to say about this rental advertisement?

