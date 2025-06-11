Viral Post On Buying Vs Renting A Home In India Sparks Debate: "One Day Your Landlord..."

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Property prices in major Indian cities have surged, leading many to rent instead of buy.

The rent-vs-buy debate highlights flexibility and lower costs of renting versus stability of ownership.

A viral post on X questioned the necessity of buying a home, promoting renting as a financial strategy.

Buying a house is often considered a lifelong dream and a major milestone. However, with property prices skyrocketing in major Indian cities over the past five years, many have been forced to opt for renting instead. The rent-vs-buy debate has been ongoing, with experts presenting valid arguments on both sides. While renting offers flexibility, lower upfront costs, and ease of relocation, buying provides stability and emotional security, particularly during life's uncertainties. For many, the decision is as much personal as it is financial. A viral post on X further fueled this discussion, sparking widespread debate.

"Why would you buy a house when you can rent a ₹1.5Cr house for ₹40K/month? Let the landlord worry about paying his EMI while you relax and pay your SIP," the post by investor Sourav Dutta read.

Why would you buy a house when you can rent a ₹1.5Cr house for ₹40K/mo?



— Sourav Dutta (@Dutta_Souravd) June 8, 2025

A user responded to the tweet with a thought-provoking counterpoint, sparking a lively online debate. "One day your Landlord will call you and tell you to increase rent by 50% or leave, and you've a pregnant wife or unwell parents at home. That day, you will realise that having your own home to stay is much more valuable than SIP and CAGR calculation on an Excel sheet," he wrote in response.

"One day your Landlord will call you and tell you to increase rent by 50% or leave and you've a pregnant wife or unwell parents at home. That day you will realise that having own home to stay is much more valuable than SIP and CAGR calculation on excel sheet."
— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 8, 2025

The post drew varied reactions, with many users supporting the idea of homeownership and sharing their own insights.

One user wrote, "He forgot to take the property price increment into account. The same house will cost ₹15 crore after 20 years. Rent will also increase every year by 5%." Another commented, "Own house is a necessity and responsibility for our future generations, it can't be compared with other things."

A third said, "Once you're married and have kids, not amount of return makes sense than staying in your house with a peaceful mind. One house is must, after that keep playing SIP and MF."

A fourth added, "Where on earth are these SIP fanatics planning to live after retirement? Think of the EMI as your rent, but with one key difference: any additional income or savings you put in reduces your principal. In the end, you fully own the house and have a secure place to live during retirement."