Japan Grapples With 9 Million Empty Homes, More Than The Population Of New York

14% of residential properties in Japan are vacant.

Japan is confronting a significant problem with vacant houses, reaching a record of nine million - exceeding the population of New York City. This surge is directly linked to the country's declining population, according to a report by CNN.

Traditionally, abandoned houses, known as "akiya," were found primarily in rural areas. However, the trend is spreading to major cities like Tokyo and Kyoto. This phenomenon presents a significant challenge for the government, which is already grappling with an ageing population and a low birth rate.

Experts like Jeffrey Hall, a lecturer at Kanda University of International Studies, emphasise that the abundance of empty homes isn't due to excessive construction. Instead, it's a stark reflection of Japan's shrinking population. There simply aren't enough people to fill the existing houses.

As per data gathered by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, 14% of Japan's residential properties stand vacant. This encompasses not only second homes but also properties left unoccupied for various reasons, such as owners temporarily relocating abroad for work.

They aren't all left to ruin, like traditional akiya, whose growing number presents a range of other problems for the government and communities, experts told CNN.

They include stifling attempts to rejuvenate decaying towns, becoming potential hazards due to the lack of maintenance, and raising the risks for rescuers in times of disaster in a country prone to earthquakes and tsunamis.

Akiya are often passed down through generations. But with Japan's plummeting fertility rate, many are left with no heir to pass to or are inherited by younger generations who have moved to the cities and see little value in returning to rural areas, experts told CNN.

Some houses are also left in administrative limbo because local authorities don't know who the owners are due to poor record-keeping, they said.

This poses a challenge for the government to revitalise rural communities facing rapid aging. It impedes efforts to draw in younger individuals seeking alternative lifestyles or investors seeking affordable opportunities.

Due to Japan's tax regulations, some property owners may find it economically preferable to keep their homes rather than demolish them for redevelopment. Additionally, even if owners wish to sell, they may encounter difficulties in finding interested buyers.