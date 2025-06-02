"Rs 2.7 Lakh For A 3 BHK?": Bengaluru Rent Leaves Internet Stunned

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Reddit post highlights a controversial rent of Rs 2.7 lakh in Haralur. The listing features a 1,464 sq ft flat with a Rs 15 lakh security deposit. Many commenters criticized landlords for escalating rental prices in the area.

A Reddit post questioning a monthly rent of Rs 2.7 lakh for a 3BHK flat in Bengaluru's Haralur area has gone viral, reigniting the debate over the city's surging rental prices.

The now-viral post shows a screenshot of a 1,464 sq ft apartment listed for Rs 2.7 lakh per month, with a Rs 15 lakh security deposit. The user questioned the asking price, writing: "Is this really something people pay for? The flat looks at best decent-ish."

The post struck a chord with many, attracting hundreds of comments from frustrated renters and locals. While some shared similar experiences with unaffordable housing, others criticised landlords and brokers for pushing up prices in relatively average neighbourhoods.

Haralur, located near major tech hubs like HSR Layout and Sarjapur Road, has seen a spike in rental rates in recent years due to high demand from IT professionals. However, many social media users said the quoted rent is still excessive, even by Bengaluru standards.

A user wrote, "No one would pay this. Other flats in the same society is being offered at 50k."

Another user joked, "I think an extra zero has been added by mistake."

"It may be a mistake or fake/test listing. That's not the correct rent trend in Haralur," the third user mentioned.

"Dude. I pay 80k pm (exc. maintenance which is variable) for a fully furnished flat.. furnished to the brim.. whats this nonsense? hope its a troll post," the fourth user commented.

"Some dumb corporate slave will pay this," the fifth user wrote.