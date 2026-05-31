Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's Attempt To Decode GenZ Slang Goes Viral

A light-hearted video featuring Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has gone viral on social media after a casual workplace conversation turned into a fun quiz on GenZ slang. The clip was shared on Instagram by Gowri Bhat Gandotra. She wrote, "corporate cultural exchange program ft boss"

The video shows her testing Kamath's knowledge of some of the most popular internet expressions used by younger generations. The interaction started when Gowri asked Kamath whether he was a millennial. Kamath replied that he was 46 years old.

Gowri jokingly referred to him as a "boomer boss" before correcting herself and calling him a member of Generation X. The conversation then shifted to commonly used online slang terms.

Kamath Tries To Decode Internet Slang

Gowri first asked Kamath about the meaning of the term "rizz" by using it in a sentence. Kamath admitted that he did not know the meaning. Gowri then explained that the term refers to charisma.

The next word was "simp", a term that often confuses people who are not familiar with internet culture. Kamath guessed that it was a slang version of the word "simple".

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Gowri corrected him and explained that the term is used for someone who shows excessive admiration, attention or devotion towards another person, often in the hope of receiving affection in return.

She also introduced the phrase "clock it" along with a hand gesture commonly used online. The phrase is generally used to indicate that someone has noticed something important or made a sharp observation. Kamath, however, still appeared unsure about its exact meaning.

The final question gave Kamath a chance to improve his score. Gowri asked him about the meaning of the word "slay". This time, Kamath answered correctly. The term is commonly used to describe someone doing something exceptionally well or looking impressive while doing it.

At the end of the quiz, Gowri told Kamath that he had answered one out of four questions correctly and said that it was not a bad result.