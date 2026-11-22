Surgeons at Waikato Hospital in New Zealand removed a full-sized dinner fork from a 27-year-old woman's stomach after she swallowed it while trying to induce vomiting. The woman arrived at the hospital's emergency department after accidentally swallowing the utensil. An X-ray revealed that the entire fork was lodged inside her stomach, leaving doctors with the unusual task of removing it safely.

"It's not abundantly clear why she used a fork, and that's all the information we were given," Dr Jesse Fischer, a senior lecturer in surgery at the University of Auckland, told New Zealand Herald. The doctor added, "I understand it happened in a social situation at the time, but I don't know why she needed to vomit or whether it was a party trick. She had no documented history of an eating disorder or psychiatric illness."

Doctors initially tried twice to remove the fork through her mouth using an endoscopic procedure. However, both attempts failed, leaving surgery as the only option.

The medical team eventually performed laparoscopic, or keyhole, surgery to retrieve the utensil. The procedure involved making an incision of around 4 cm to remove the fork and close the opening in her stomach.

Dr Fischer said the woman's stomach had not been perforated and she was otherwise in good health. He also clarified that she had no documented history of an eating disorder or psychiatric illness.

Describing the unusual case, the surgeon said it was impressive that the fork had managed to enter her stomach in the first place.

The woman recovered without complications and was discharged two days after the procedure. "She then went home two days after the procedure and could return to a normal diet. It was a very uncomplicated recovery," the doctors said.

Dr Fischer advised people against swallowing foreign objects, warning that such incidents can require medical intervention.