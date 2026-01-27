An intriguing story has emerged on social media about a woman in New York City who discovered her date had a secret family through his obsessive use of ChatGPT. Taking to X, dating coach Blaine Anderson shared the young woman's story. Anderson said she recently spoke with the 27-year-old single woman who had gone on a date with a finance professional in his late forties. Throughout their meal, the woman noticed the man was constantly using ChatGPT to generate responses, plan activities, or manage his conversations.

"The guy is using ChatGPT on his phone throughout their meal (e.g., asking about the history of their cocktails and reading the responses out loud to her). Toward the end of the night, she playfully calls him out for being obsessed with ChatGPT," the post read.

As the date went on, the woman chose to address the situation in a lighthearted way. Anderson said that toward the end of the evening, the woman playfully called him out for his apparent obsession with ChatGPT. The man's response, however, took an unexpected turn, as he claimed that ChatGPT was his best friend and invited her to ask it anything about him, handing over his phone in the process.

The woman typed a question: "Tell me something you wouldn't share with anyone else that you really like about me." Then came the plot twist. ChatGPT replied, "I love how you're a caring husband to your wife and father to your children."

See the post here:

The post went viral, sparking amused reactions galore. One user wrote, "People are missing the real horror here: he trusted ChatGPT more than basic human discretion. If your best friend is an LLM, you probably shouldn't be outsourcing your personality or your secrets to it on a first date."

Another commented, "He mistook the AI for a wingman when it is actually a court stenographer with perfect recall. This is the ultimate failure of 'context awareness.' He thought he was showing off his tech-savviness, but he was really just handing over the discovery documents for his own divorce. The 'hallucination' here wasn't the AI; it was his belief that he could compartmentalize a digital brain that connects every dot by design."

A third said, "This is why you do not bring your digital best friend on a first date. The AI just exposed a whole family like a background check. Imagine flirting and getting a plot twist instead. Technology is helpful, but sometimes it should stay in your pocket."