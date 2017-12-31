New Year's Eve: How The World Is Preparing To Ring In 2018. See Pics

In Sydney's Circular Quay, crowds gathered ahead of the popular New Year's Eve fireworks display at the Harbour Bridge. The fireworks this year will be rainbow-themed to celebrate Australia legalising aame-sex marriages earlier this month. More than 1.5 million spectators were packing the city's foreshore to watch tonnes of pyrotechnics light up the night sky in the first major New Year's bash.
Outside the Cologne Cathedral in Germany, words like "tolerance", "peace" and "freedom" were displayed on the ground as part of a New Year's eve light installation by artist Ingo Dietzel. The artist collects wishes from people and integrates them in his work that will be displayed during New Year's Eve celebrations in front of Cologne's most famous landmark.
An illuminated Brandenburg Gate reflects in a puddle as preparations were underway for New Year's Eve celebrations in Berlin
Gift shops come up at the popular Shorja market in central Baghdad in preparation for new year celebrations
How are you celebrating New Year tonight? If you are looking to send images, quotes, messages or even shayari to your loved ones and family, we've got you covered.
And if you are still deciding on a New Year resolution, we are here to help.
Click for more trending news