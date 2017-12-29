Happy New Year 2018 Wishes: SMS, Facebook Status & WhatsApp Messages for Couples Happy New Year 2018: We've rounded up the perfect New Year wishes, SMSes, and WhatsApp messages that you can send to your beloved and brighten up their new year.

51 Shares EMAIL PRINT Send these New Year wishes to your partner to brighten up their day. New Delhi: Another year done and dusted... 2017 has come to a close and it's time to embrace and look forward to an all new year. As we usher into 2018, it is time not only to make new plans for the future but also look back at the times gone by. By



Stepping into the new year, one must also be thankful for all the people who are a part of life. Family and friends constitute an important part of our lives and having them by our side is a true blessings. However, apart from friends and family, another person who is a huge part of one's lives are the life partners. They are the people who stand by us through thick and thin and shower us with immense love and care.



Let's burst into the New Year together! Jump with both feet, holding hands - like we've done since I met you. Happy New Year to my exciting partner in crime!



As the new dawn brings new hopes and aspirations this New Year, my only dream is to be with you all my life.



I always dreamed of kissing the man I love as the New Year rings in. Thank you for making my dreams come true.

Happy New Year 2018: WhatsApp messages for couples

I am so lucky to be your girlfriend. Your warmth and compassion show through in everything you do. Wish you a happy, hopeful and bountiful New Year to you my love.



I met love, health, peace and joy. They needed a permanent place to stay, so I gave them your address. Hope they arrive safely. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year 2018: Wishes for couples

If my wishes come true, we'll be together in 2018. I look forward to a very happy year.



My New Year gift for you - my heart wrapped with love and passion - hope you treasure it for years to come!



