Happy New Year 2018 Quotes: Inspirational, WhatsApp Statuses, Wishes

Here are 10 quotes about the new year and new beginnings that will help you, your friends and your family embrace 2018 with a positive outlook.

It's time to bid 2017 a goodbye and let the hope for a bright new year set in. As every year ends, people spend time evaluating the time gone by and make plans for the year to come. The new year brings with it the hope and promise to accomplish all that one couldn't. Whether it is improving your skills or trying something entirely new, the new year gives one a fresh chance. Many people set themselves personal goals to achieve in the new year. It is also the time people plan and list out their new year resolutions in order to better themselves and their lives. If you're among those looking to create a better tomorrow - one with new possibilities and new dreams to fulfill - and need some inspiration to follow through on those plans, these quotes will give you the motivation. Everyone knows that change of any kind is never easy and it may take one sometime in order to achieve the target one has set for themselves. However, it is not impossible and these quotes will help motivate you to welcome 2018 with enthusiasm and ensure it's a Happy New Year."Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier.'" - Alfred Lord Tennyson"Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one." - Brad Paisley"For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice." - T.S. Eliot"Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man." - Benjamin Franklin"Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow." - Albert Einstein"We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives...not looking for flaws, but for potential." - Ellen Goodman"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals." - Melody BeattieHappy New Year!