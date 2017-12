Happy New Year 2018: Shayari In Hindi, Inspirational Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Shayari

We compiled a list of messages you can send to your loved ones on New Year and some greetings for your partners. But if you're a fan of poetry, here is some shayari that you can send to your family and friends to wish them a happy new year.

Another year, gone. As 2017 draws to a close, it's time to look ahead to the future and embrace 2018 - and all the possibilities it brings - with open arms. Every year end, people reminisce about the memories they made in the year gone by. While the happy recollections bring a smile to the face, some others that may not have been happy memories but important lessons nonetheless. Each new year brings new opportunities and chances, so it is only fair to welcome the incoming year. Whether it is fulfilling a long overdue desire or ticking off an item on your bucket list, the new year gives one another chance to gratify one's wishes. Sometimes it is hard to accept change. However, like it is said - change is only constant - one must accept it and move on towards a better tomorrow with the people who matter the most.Bhul jao beete hue kal ko,Dil mein basa lo aane wale kal ko,Muskurao chahe jo bhi ho pal,Khushiyaan lekar ayega aane wala kal,Happy New Year 2018!Sabke dilon mein ho sabke liye pyar,Aane wala har din laye khushiyon ka tyohar,Iss umeed ke saath aao bhool ke saare gham,New Year 2018 ko ham sab karein welcome.Happy New Year!Isse pehle ki purane saal ka suraj ast hojaye,Aur purana calendar nasht ho jaaye,Isse pehle ki kissi aur ki duaon me aap shamil ho jayein,Hum dua karte hain ki aane wala saal aapke liye zabardast rahe.Naye saal ki bahut bahut shubhkaamnayen!Hum aapke dil mein rahte hain,Sare dard aapke sehte hai,Koi humse pehle wish na kar de aapko,Isliye pehle, Happy New Year kehte hain.Wish you a very Happy New Year 2018!Yeh phool, yeh khushboo, yeh bahar,Tumko mile yeh sab upahar,Asama ke chand aur sitaare,In sab se tum karo sringarTum khush raho abaad raho,Khushiyon ki ho aisee phuhaar,Hamaree aisee dua hazar,Daman tumhara chhota par jaye,Jeevan mein mile tumhe itna pyar.Khushiyan rahein aapke paas, gham nahi,Kaamyabi rahe aapke paas, nakamyabi nahi,Sab kuch achha ho aapke sath, bura kuch bhi nahi.Dua karte hain iss naye saal me aapki har dua poori ho.Naya saal Mubarak ho.Naya savera nayi kiran ke sath,Naya din ek pyari si muskaan ke sath,Aapko naya saal Mubarak ho dher sari duaon ke sath.