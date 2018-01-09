Reliance Jio's New Offer: Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 449 Prepaid Plans Now Offer 1GB Data These Jio's new prepaid recharge plans are part of its 'Happy New Year 2018' offer.

48 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jio has launched a slew of new prepaid recharge plans to give more benefits at a lower price.

Here's a list of Jio's prepaid recharge plan that offers 1GB daily data: Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149

Jio's Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB high speed 4G data daily for a period of 28 days. The total data available under this prepaid recharge plan is 28GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days.Read more)



Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349

Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB high speed 4G daily data for a period of 70 days. The total data available under this prepaid recharge plan is 70 GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data is reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 70 days.



Also read: Jio 1.5 GB Per Day Recharge Plans: Rs. 198 Vs Rs. 398 Vs Rs. 448 Vs Rs. 498

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399

Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB high speed 4G data daily for a period of 84 days. The total data available under this prepaid recharge plan is 84 GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data is reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 84 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 449

Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan offers 91 GBs of high speed 4G data with a daily limit of 1 GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data is reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 91 days.



Jio is offering 1GB of 4G high-speed data per day in its new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449. Jio rolled out these plans today. These prepaid recharge plans come with different validity. These Jio's new prepaid recharge plans are part of its 'Happy New Year 2018' offer. These prepaid recharge plans also come with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice call benefits. Free 100 SMSes per day offer is also available with these prepaid recharge plans. Jio has launched a slew of new prepaid recharge plans to give more benefits at a lower price.Jio's Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB high speed 4G data daily for a period of 28 days. The total data available under this prepaid recharge plan is 28GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 28 days. ( Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB high speed 4G daily data for a period of 70 days. The total data available under this prepaid recharge plan is 70 GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data is reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 70 days.Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB high speed 4G data daily for a period of 84 days. The total data available under this prepaid recharge plan is 84 GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data is reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 84 days.Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan offers 91 GBs of high speed 4G data with a daily limit of 1 GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data is reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 91 days.