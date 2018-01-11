Jio's New Offer: Prepaid Recharge Plans Between Rs 300-Rs 500 Jio's Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 349, Rs 398, and Rs 498 plans, among others, are some of the best-selling prepaid packs of Jio.

Share EMAIL PRINT Jio's prepaid recharge plans offer different data limits and come with different validity periods.

Here's a list of Jio's prepaid recharge plans priced between Rs 300-Rs 500: Reliance Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 349

Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 70 days with daily cap of 1GB data, Jio's website said. Unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers also get access to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan also offers free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 70 days. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 398

Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan offers 105GBs of 4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and free 100 SMSes per day with this plan, company's website said. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399

Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GBs of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to a host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes per day with this plan. The validity of the plan is 84 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 449

Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan offers 91GBs of high speed 4G data with a daily limit of 1 GB. Unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefit of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 91 days.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448

Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 126GBs of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefit of 100 free SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 84 days.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 498

Jio's Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan offers 136GBs of 4G data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefit of 100 free SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 91 days.



