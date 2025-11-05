New Hire Got Fired On First Day For Stealing All Coffee, Internet Calls It "Weirdly Fascinating"

A Reddit user has revealed how a new hire got fired on day one because of a bizarre reason. The user said that the managers asked her to go when they found out that she had stolen all the coffee. The post went viral on the platform, with over 4.3 million views and more than 15,000 upvotes. Social media users called it a "weirdly fascinating" incident.

"We hired this lady, who during her morning training process seemed pretty high strung but nothing too hard to deal with," the user said.

"Midway through the day we were in the break room and she gestured at two large full bags of Starbucks beans next to the coffee maker and asked everyone in there, 'whose are these?' And someone responded 'oh those are free for anyone to use, the company buys coffee for everyone' and she said 'oh cool'".

The user further mentioned that when the new hire was leaving for the day, she took both bags of beans in her purse.

"There was a hubbub the rest of the day as everyone was confused there was no more coffee," the user said.

"Eventually it got put together she took them, I think someone saw it happen. She came in today for 10 minutes, was called into the manager office, now she's gone."

Social media reaction

The post sparked a debate on professionalism and office etiquette, with hundreds of users commenting on it.

"Wow, it makes you wonder how people like this function with that kind of logic and thinking. I find it weirdly fascinating,"

"There is a theory that not everyone actually has an inner monologue. As in theres just nothing really happening in their minds throughout the day. They dont argue or reason with themselves before making decisions. Just act. I find this kind of terrifying and fascinating," another user wrote.

"How can anyone be that stupid? The good news is that she effectively fired herself before she could screw up anything important," a third user quipped.