Chinese Mother Kissing Son's Gravestone In Emotional Tribute Moves Millions: "Mama Is Here"

A viral story from China, depicting a sweet bond between mother and son, has left the internet emotional, capturing the hearts of millions online. A mother, hailing from Henan province, central China, shared the emotional moment of kissing the gravestone of her three-year-old son, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. She revealed that she chose a spacious grave near her home so Jubao could "play freely".

Her son, Jubao, suffered from a rare genetic disorder caused by an ARX gene mutation, which led to infantile spasms and intellectual disabilities. He was diagnosed in June 2021, with health experts saying his condition was incurable.

Despite his condition, his mother sought medical help across the country, spending around two million yuan ($280,000) on his treatment. She also sacrificed her work and attention for her elder son to care for Jubao, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit 27 times.

The report mentioned that she struggled to cope after Jubao's death in April 2023. Initially, she visited his grave almost daily, but later reduced her visits to two or three times a month.

In a recent video, she is seen kissing Jubao's photo and talking to him, showcasing her enduring love and devotion. As per the report, one video also shows her kissing Jubao's photo on the gravestone and repeatedly telling him, "Mama is here."

She also brings snacks to the gravestone and spends time talking to him. She mentions how these snacks are unhealthy and also praises him for sharing food with children who lost their lives to the same disease. According to the report, she says her actions were basically "teaching him some lessons about life in the other world".

Her actions have resonated with many, highlighting the unbreakable bond between a mother and child. On Chinese social media, the video has garnered over 390,000 likes and thousands of comments, with many praising her love and sacrifice.

As quoted, one user said, "She was obsessive about her son, but as a parent, I understand her completely."

"Perhaps nagging him at his grave is her way of finding solace," another wrote.