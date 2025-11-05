Delhi Metro Commuter Lists 6 "Appalling" Civic Sense Issues In Women's Coach

A regular Delhi Metro commuter has taken to social media to express her frustration with the lack of civic sense among passengers, especially in the women's coach. The commuter, who travels daily from West Delhi to Vishwavidyalaya, has listed six specific behaviours that she calls "just appalling".

"Since a lot of you do not seem to consider the fact that you're in a shared space, I'd like to share what i sufer (sic) through everyday during my commute to college because of how inconsiderate the people using the metro are," she wrote in the post on r/noida, claiming it was "removed twice by the mods from the Delhi sub reddit".

Also Read | Chinese Boy Upsets Japanese Couple By Squeezing Into Their Seats To View Mount Fuji

Here are the six things that she has listed:

Sneezing without covering face: She said that the passengers are not taking basic precautions to prevent the spread of illnesses. "Wear a mask if you're sick (basic manner hai bhai) Don't sneeze over someone else," she wrote.

Pushing others while boarding and deboarding: Commuters pushing and shoving to get on or off the train, often causing inconvenience to others. "Two women literally fought over this today at Rajendra place," she wrote.

Speaking loudly on the phone: She said some passengers do not respect the quiet space and disturb others with loud conversations. "If you're on a call with your partner, don't force the whole coach to listen to your conversation, please tone it down," she mentioned.

Also Read | 'Deer Meat Tastes Good': Jim Corbett Guide Banned For Bizarre Remarks, Littering

Playing videos in public without earphones: She also urged the commuters to watch videos using earphones, and don't cause disturbance to others.

Give seats to differently abled passengers: She said that the specially abled passengers not giving up their seats to those who need it more. "People around you shouldn't have to ask/fight you for a damn seat," she added.

Sitting on the floor on crowded trains: She said that some passengers occupy floor space, making it difficult for others to stand or move. "People around you shouldn't have to ask/fight you for a damn seat," she wrote.

"Do not come for me saying that all these things happen in the general coach as well and I'm bringing women down by making this post about the ladies coach. I acknowledge the fact that all these things happen in the general coach as well and that has to change but I'm here to just share my personal experience as someone who uses the ladies coach only," she concluded.