Chinese Boy Upsets Japanese Couple By Squeezing Into Their Seats To View Mount Fuji

A simple sightseeing moment turned into a social media storm in Japan when a Chinese boy startled an elderly Japanese couple aboard a bullet train while trying to catch a glimpse of Mount Fuji. The incident, which took place on the Tokaido Shinkansen, the high-speed train connecting Tokyo and Osaka, has sparked a heated debate about manners and cultural behaviour, reported South China Morning Post.

Speaking to the Japanese media outlet Weekly Spa, another passenger reported that the Chinese boy, traveling with his parents, was sitting on the opposite side of the train. As Mount Fuji came into view, he suddenly got up and jumped into the space between the seats of an elderly Japanese couple sitting in front of him to get a closer look at the mountain. The woman was alarmed, and the couple was even more surprised that the boy's parents neither apologised nor stopped their son.

The passenger explained that the boy was slightly overweight, which further inconvenienced the couple. He also noted that Japanese children sometimes misbehave on trains, but their parents usually scold them immediately and teach them proper behaviour.

After a while, the boy returned to his seat, but a short time later, he once again went to the same couple's seats.

This time, the elderly husband remained calm and took firm action. They pulled down the window curtain, completely blocking the view of Mount Fuji.

The boy stood there for a few moments, then went back to his seat, disappointed.

The entire incident went viral on social media and became a topic of discussion in Japan. Most people praised the elderly man's restrained yet effective response, calling it the right move.