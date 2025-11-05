'Deer Meat Tastes Good': Jim Corbett Guide Banned For Bizarre Remarks, Littering

A tourist visiting Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media after sharing his bizarre interaction with a guide. The tourist revealed that the guide slept through the majority of the safari, offered tobacco to tourists and littered the pristine grounds of the national park, meant for the protection of wild animals.

"Meet our guide for the day at Jim Corbett National Park and unfortunately, this is what he had to offer: tobacco. We even had to stop him from littering by throwing the packet on the ground," the user named Rattan Dhillon wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"After taking a long one-hour nap during the safari, he woke up only to say, "Deer meat tastes good." Not a single word about the park, wildlife, or conservation just that."

Dhillon said the guide's antics were embarrassing to witness, especially in front of foreigners who were eager to learn about India's rich wildlife.

"Instead, they were being offered tobacco. This is exactly where we fail when those who represent our natural heritage show zero respect or knowledge about it. Sadly, that's the reality of India's tourism at times!" he wrote.

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 2.4 million views and hundreds of comments with social media users divided about their interaction with guides.

"When compared to guides in other countries in Europe or , Indian guides stand no where. Indian guides exploit tourists very much," said one user while another added: "Have been to Corbett at least 7-8 times in last decade. Never have I ever encountered any impolite or rude guide."

A third commented: "National park experiences in India are not the best, some or the other way. My experience at Kaziranga National Park was bitter because of their Elephant safari."

A fourth said: "My experience with these guides has been really good so far. They are quite strict about following rules, including no plastics or eatables to be taken inside parks. I suggest you complain against him."

Inquiry Ordered

Reacting to the incident, Corbett Tiger Reserve's Field Director, Saket Badola, said an inquiry had been ordered and the guide banned till the probe's completion.

"Thanks for bringing the matter to my attention. Such behaviour is not acceptable, if true. An inquiry has been instituted and the said nature guide banned till the completion of the investigation. Due action will be taken, based on the findings," said Badola.