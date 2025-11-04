'Indian Hospitality Is Unmatched': Australian Tourist Shares Heartwarming Experience in Viral Video

An Australian tourist has gone viral on social media after posting a heartwarming video, praising India's 'unmatched' hospitality. In a now-viral video titled, 'India deserves a world record for this', Duncan McNaught, who is currently travelling across India, shared his experience of being in the country.

McNaught revealed that he met an Indian man named Gaurav during his journey, who extended him the full Indian hospitality experience by taking care of his food, enjoyment, as well as travel requirements.

"The hospitality of Indians is just unmatched, like any other in the world. I met Gaurav three days ago. He took me in, fed me," said McNaught in the video as he showed glimpses of his trip.

"I went to a wedding function with their family. He took me to the Golden Temple, and now he's got me a bus to Jaipur. The Indian hospitality is something like no other. Oh wow, this is insane, thank you India."

Check The Viral Video Here:

'That's So True'

As the video gained traction online, the majority of social media users agreed with McNaught's assessment, while others lauded him for showing the positive side of the country.

"I agree 110 per cent. I went there recently and it was amazing especially the people," said one user while another added: "Everything has a good side and a bad side. Glad you have got to see the good side of our nation."

A third commented: "That's so true! Indians have a lot of qualities which others don't have, just some indians need to improve on civic sense."

A fourth said: "Thank you for recognising and appreciating. Meanwhile, the Western countries are hating India and Indians. I hope they come across this."

In another video, McNaught remarked that social media had done India wrong. He said the reality was different as India is a beautiful country with rich culture, diverse landscapes and amazing people.

"I'm not denying its problems, any country of 1.5 billion people will have its problems but as someone who has good Indian friends it's sad to see how India is portrayed to the world. That being said I will be showing you the beautiful parts of India over the next 3 months," said McNaught.