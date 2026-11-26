A school teacher in Nepal has won hearts online after sharing a video of herself dancing with her students to the popular song 'Dilruba Dilnasheen'. The video has gone viral on social media, with viewers praising the teacher and the children's dance moves. The teacher, named Seema, works at Everest Academy Padampokhari in Nepal's Chitwan district. She shared the dance video on her Instagram account, where she regularly posts clips of herself dancing with students.

The video was filmed outdoors on a street. Seema can be seen dancing alongside a group of children dressed in green and blue school uniforms. The students, all wearing their school identity cards, follow her dance steps with great enthusiasm.

Teacher's choreography wins praise

The video has received plenty of positive reactions from social media users. Many viewers have praised Seema for her choreography and the way she involves her students in the performance.

The children follow almost every dance step confidently, making the video enjoyable to watch. Some viewers have also described such activities as a good way to encourage students to stay active and improve their concentration through activities outside regular classroom lessons.

Watch the video here:

Songwriter also reacts to the viral video

The video has also caught the attention of Siddhant Kaushal, who wrote the lyrics of the song. The track is sung by singer Rito Riba.

Reacting to the video, Kaushal praised the performance and thanked the teacher for enjoying his song. He also said that seeing children lip-sync to his lyrics was one of the best moments of his day. He sent his love and best wishes to the children.

Social media users love the teacher's dance

The video has attracted several interesting comments from viewers.

One user praised a child dancing on the teacher's left, saying that the student was particularly good.

Another user called Seema a Gen Z teacher and said the video showed the energy of modern-day teachers.

Some viewers even wished they had teachers like her during their school days. One amused user asked whether it was still possible to get admission to her school.