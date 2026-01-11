National Youth Day 2026: Here's Why India Celebrates The Day On January 12

National Youth Day 2026: National Youth Day is celebrated annually in India on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a renowned philosopher, spiritual leader and one of the greatest inspirations for India's youth. The Government of India declared this day as National Youth Day in 1984 to motivate young people by connecting them to Vivekananda's teachings and encouraging their active participation in nation-building.

Also read | Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2026: History And Significance Of His Timeless Teachings

National Youth Day: Significance

Swami Vivekananda, born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, was a key disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and played a major role in introducing Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world.

On this, the young generation indulges in various activities, including debates, speeches, and essay competitions in schools and colleges. Youth conferences, seminars and workshops also take place, focusing on leadership, character-building and social responsibility. Several community service programmes are also conducted by organisations like NCC, NSS, and youth groups.

PM Modi to interact with around 3,000 young leaders

On the auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the concluding session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 on 12th January at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, at around 4:30 PM, the official government release confirmed.

The release further mentioned that PM Modi will interact with around 3,000 youth from across the country. Young delegates representing the international diaspora will also be there.

"Selected participants will make their final presentations to the Prime Minister across ten thematic tracks, sharing youth-led perspectives and actionable ideas on key areas of national importance," the release noted.