NASA's Wholesome Reply Viral After 8-Year-Old Spots Error On Space Agency's Website: 'We're On Our Way'

An eight-year-old space enthusiast has caught social media's attention after spotting a spelling error on NASA's official website. The boy's father, posting under the handle @musaratali, playfully notified the space agency, calling his son's discovery a "critical mission update", leading to a wholesome interaction that instantly went viral.

"Hey @NASA, my 8-year-old just found a spelling mistake on your website," the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), adding: "He insists this is a "critical mission update" :)"

NASA quickly joined in on the fun, responding that they were on their way to retrieve the missing letter. "Oops! Thanks for pointing it out to us. We're on our way to retrieve that missing letter," wrote NASA.

The father reverted, saying his son would be 'ecstatic' after receiving a reply from NASA as he is 'obsessed' with rocket launches and aspires to become an astronaut.

"Haha, guys thank you for such a wholesome response, my son will be ecstatic to read it since he's already obsessed with rocket launches and aspires to become an "upside-down astronaut". And I can only imagine what's he gonna tell his entire class about this," the father wrote.

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'Job Well Done'

The exchange quickly went viral, prompting social media users to share their own uncorrected website findings while others praised the young boy's sharp eyes, with many predicting a bright future for him.

"I found a mistake too back in August 2025 and it hasn't been fixed yet. It must be 'million' kilometres," said one user while sharing a screenshot of a photo caption by NASA, while another added: "This at least shows that the @NASA website's not vibe-coded."

A third commented: "Your eight-year-old hero deserves a golden ‘L' pin and naming rights on the next rover. Tell him, job well done."

A fourth said: "Today he is fixing a spelling, in the future he might be running Mars habitats and tweaking their local production. Hope he keeps his curiosity."