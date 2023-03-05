Nagaland's Temjen Imna Along Posts Sunday Breakfast Pic, Wins Hearts Online

Temjen Imna Along's post has been liked by thousands of users.

Temjen Imna Along, the politician from Nagaland, is again going viral for a picture of his Sunday breakfast he posted on Twitter. In the photo, Mr Along is seen talking on phone while getting ready to munch a morsel of food. The photo, posted on Sunday morning, has been viewed more than 90,000 times and received over 5,100 likes. Mr Along is known for his quirky and informative posts on social media that keep his followers entertained as well as make them aware of the customs followed in the Northeast.

"Breakfast on wood," Mr Along said in his tweet posted with a straight face emoji, that shows him intently looking at his food in a plate. He is about to put the fork with the morsel in his mouth.

Breakfast on Wood 😐 pic.twitter.com/M8k3JsSlvb — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 5, 2023

The tweet gained a lot of attention with users asking the minister to invite them for breakfast.

"Breakfast on wood. Don't use mobile during Breakfast Dude," tweeted one user. "Sunday breakfast... call me and we'll have breakfast together," said another.

"Seeing how happy bachelor's live, I am thinking of becoming one," a third user said in his tweet.

Other wanted to know what the minister is having or whether he is on a diet.

Earlier this week, when the election results of the three Northeast states were declared, Mr Along had posted a 'filmy' update for his followers on Twitter.

He used actor Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue from Hindi film 'Baazigar' to make a point that his party the BJP is winning.

Mr Along was the Minister of Higher and Technical Education in Nagaland government, which will be formed again after the elections. He is also the chief of the BJP's Nagaland unit.

