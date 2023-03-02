'Haar Ke Jeetne Wale ko...': Nagaland Minister's Quirky Take On Election Results

His humorous take on how the tables turned for him is winning hearts on social media.

After trailing in the earlier rounds of counting for the Nagaland Assembly, the BJP's Nagaland chief Temjen Imna Along took a lead in his constituency, Alongtaki, one of the significant seats in the state assembly. Known for his witty social media posts, the minister posted a 'filmy' update for his followers on Twitter.

"Haar kar jitney wale ko ................. Kehte hai," Mr Along tweeted actor Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue from the Hindi film "Baazigar". He also shared a picture of himself with the tweet.

His humorous take on how the tables turned for him is winning hearts on social media. The "Baazigar" tweet has over 12,000 likes and several comments. Netizens congratulated the minister in the comments section. A few social media users also filled in the blank for the minister, while a few wrote "Baazigar," and others commented "Temjen Imna Along".

A user wrote, "Congratulations on your astonishing victory." Another user wrote, "The one who wins after losing is called (Temjen Imna Along)!"

The third user wrote, "You are the next shining star after @KirenRijiju ji from North East for BJP. Best of luck and congratulations..."

Mr Along is also serving as a Minister of Higher and Technical Education. Only Janata Dal (United) fielded its candidate J Lanu Longchar from Alongtaki's seat.

Meanwhile, Nagaland got its first-ever woman MLA today, after 60 years since it attained statehood. Hekani Jakhalu, from BJP's ally NDPP, has won from Dimapur-III seat.

