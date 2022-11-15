'My Wife Prescribed This Aeons Ago': Anand Mahindra On Erik Solheim's Tweet On Treatment For Lack Of Sleep

Mr Mahindra's post accumulated more than 4,300 likes and over 250 retweets.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra frequently updates his 9.7 million followers on Twitter with motivational videos and inspirational messages. Today morning the Mahindra Group Chairman again delighted his followers by hilariously replying to a tweet shared by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim about lack of sleep and its remedy.

Earlier this month, Mr Solheim shared a funny image where a "patient" named Anand was diagnosed with a lack of sleep, and the recommended treatment was "throw away your computer and phone". On Tuesday, the tweet caught the attention of Mr Mahindra, who reshared Mr Solheim's post and wrote, "Looks like you were tweeting this to me, @ErikSolheim ?? By the way, my wife prescribed this for me aeons ago. And she doesn't even possess a medical degree."

Take a look below:

Looks like you were tweeting this to me, @ErikSolheim ??

By the way, my wife prescribed this for me aeons ago. And she doesn't even possess a medical degree…😃 https://t.co/UOu5lp54sE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 15, 2022

Mr Mahindra's tweet garnered a lot of attention and several reactions. It accumulated more than 4,300 likes and over 250 retweets.

In the comment section, one user wrote, "We have started practising it as a family." Another jokingly said, "Now this tweet will be a taunt by Indian wives to their husbands while providing this as circumstantial evidence."

A third hilariously added, "Sir, Please let us know the date and time when you implement the Doctor's recommendation (to throw your computer and phone). We will stand below your balcony with a blanket to catch the gadgets," while a fourth commented, "Well sensible advise does not require any degree Anand ji."

Meanwhile, previously, Mr Mahindra also shared a thought-provoking quote from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, along with a lesson in self-love and acceptance. His post emphasised the fact that people should be honest about their true selves instead of living a life to make others happy. One cannot truly love oneself if one is constantly trying to impress others.

