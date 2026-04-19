"Mumma, I Passed": Delhi Student's Emotional Call To Mother After Class 10 Results Wins Hearts Online

A small phone call turned into a powerful moment of emotion for a young girl in Delhi, capturing years of effort, hope, and struggle in just a few words.

After receiving her Class 10 board exam result, the girl called her mother to share the news. Her voice trembled as she told her that she had passed. Though the sentence was simple, it reflected everything she had worked through to reach this point.

Standing next to her was Head Constable Than Singh, who runs a small learning centre for children who cannot afford proper schooling. As she spoke to her mother, tears filled her eyes. Moments later, she hugged him tightly, and both of them became emotional, showing how important this achievement was.

The moment was recorded and later shared online. In the video, Than Singh speaks to the girl's mother and informs her that her daughter has passed, asking her to speak with her. He then gives the phone to the girl, who, while smiling through tears, tells her mother again that she has passed.

Her happiness soon turns into tears, reflecting not just the result but the journey behind it. The hug she shares with Than Singh highlights the strong bond they have built over time.

Watch Video Here:

The caption shared with the video states that Sakshi, the oldest student of the pathshala, passes her Class 10 boards with emotional tears, adding that she never gave up and cried when she finally succeeded.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users congratulated the girl for her success. One user commented, "God Bless you child."

Another user noted, "Proud of you child keep going."