Mumbai Woman Shares The Truth About Moving To Dubai: "Took Me A Year To Get Settled"

A Mumbai woman has gone viral on Instagram after sharing an honest account of what life in Dubai was really like during her first year in the city. Priya Sheth, who posts under the handle @mumbai.girl.in.dubai, said the glamorous version of Dubai seen online is real, but it tells only part of the story. Behind the stunning skyline views, luxury brunches, and picturesque sunsets lies a lengthy adjustment period that many newcomers struggle through before finding their footing.

In a video that has resonated with thousands of viewers, Sheth explained that moving abroad came with far more challenges than she had anticipated. While she had expected to settle into her new life within a few months, the reality turned out to be very different. She said her salary expectations did not match what she eventually received, and the process of building a routine, understanding a new environment, and feeling at home took much longer than she had imagined. What she thought would take two or three months ultimately took close to a year.

According to Sheth, one of the biggest surprises was the gap between expectations and reality. Before relocating, many people picture a smooth transition and an exciting new chapter. Once they arrive, however, they often encounter unfamiliar challenges, moments of uncertainty, and periods of loneliness.

"There's actually a gap between what you picture before you land and what you actually walk into. And that gap goes both ways. Some things are harder than you thought, and some things are honestly better than you ever imagined," she said.

Watch the video here:

Despite the difficulties, she reassured viewers that the initial struggles are temporary. While some aspects prove more difficult than expected, others turn out to be better than imagined. Over time, the city begins to feel more familiar, opportunities open up and daily life becomes easier to navigate. "But it's just a phase. Once you're through it, the city gives you back everything you waited for," she added.

Sheth's video is part of a broader trend of expatriates sharing a more balanced picture of life in the UAE. Earlier, another Indian woman living in Dubai shared a video highlighting the "real" and unglamorous side of living in Dubai. In an Instagram post, Keerthana L discussed the daily struggles many expatriates face while juggling work, household duties, and life away from home. She said in the video that people often assume life in Dubai is always luxurious, comfortable, and picture-perfect, but the reality can be very different for those dealing with everyday challenges abroad.