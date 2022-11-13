Mumbai Traffic Policeman Clears Traffic On His Way To Work, Internet Is In Love

The traffic cop was seen managing traffic on his way to work.

A traffic policeman in Mumbai displayed exemplary dedication to his duty by stepping out of the autorickshaw he was riding in while on his way to work to handle the traffic problem in an area.

To laud the policeman's efforts, Prabhat Sinha, Director- Public and Government Affairs - took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "@MumbaiPolice- while on way to his work this responsible policeman got out of the autorickshaw managed the traffic when he saw he was needed and then left for his duty @MTPHereToHelp kudos. The tweet also has a photo of the cop with his bag on his shoulder, standing on the road, clearing traffic. The location tag in the tweet shows that it has been clicked Ghatkopar West.

सदैव तत्पर, सदैव मदतीस @MumbaiPolice - while on way to his work this responsible policeman got out of the autorickshaw managed the traffic when he saw he was needed and then left for his duty @MTPHereToHelp kudos pic.twitter.com/I7ffLHI0J6 — Prabhat Sinha (@ThePksinha) November 11, 2022

The post was shared on November 11 since then has amassed 125 likes. Several users took to Twitter to appreciate the traffic cop's efforts. One wrote, "A few good men."

A second user added, "I so much miss Mumbai! Bad weather but great people!"

The post was also retweeted by the official handle of Mumbai Police.

A few days ago, a Swiggy delivery agent played the role of a traffic policeman and cleared 30-minute traffic congestion. Social media user Srijit Nayar shared a video on LinkedIn, which showed the Swiggy executive helping fellow motorists cope with heavy traffic.

While sharing the video, Mr Nayar said, "I was stuck in traffic for more than 30mins, and suddenly I saw the traffic moving. I felt a little relief. Still, when I went further, I saw why the traffic started moving. Then I recalled a specific statement by Swiggy, "Delivery Hero," and now I understand why #swiggy call them a Hero; apart from their daily work routine, they are the one who helps us to live a hassle-free life. Salute to the Heroes!"

