Delhi Police Warns Against Suspicious Links With A 'Mr India' Twist

Delhi Police's social media game is getting better with each passing day. The department comes up with unique ideas to spread awareness. From tweaking the lines of a Hindi song to taking inspiration from the hit on-screen characters, their social media updates are just too good. Now, Delhi Police has shared an awareness post to mark the cyber security awareness month. Referring to Anil Kapoor's cult-classic Mr India, the department said, “Don't let your A/c balance disappear like Mr India. Never click on any suspicious links.”

In the pics, we can see Anil Kapoor's character Arun Verma aka Mr India fading along with the text - “Your A/c balance”.

The tweet has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Twitter users have written thank you note for Delhi Police in the reply box.

A person wrote, “Yes sir absolutely right.”

Delhi Police also shared a post on why people shouldn't use free WiFi available in public places. The post cautioned people against using free Wifi networks at airports and railway stations for online payments and bank transfers to ensure the safety and privacy of personal data.

“Free WiFi may cost you a fortune. Be careful. Follow this tip to secure your hard-earned money,” the caption read.

In another post, the Delhi Police gave tips on maintaining privacy while using social media. It advised users to keep their social media profile private by using strong passwords, enabling the privacy function for their profile pictures, and using two-factor authentication.

“Privacy is Power. Secure it with these tips,” the text in the post read.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is being celebrated since 2004. It is aimed at helping people safeguard themselves against online threats as cybercrime becomes more rampant.