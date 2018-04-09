Mumbai Police Tweet 'If You Don't Love Me' Meme. It's A Hit On Twitter

For the uninitiated, the 'If you don't love me' meme comprises two pictures to show a transformation of sorts. The quote used with the images is often misattributed to Marilyn Monroe. The meme has taken over the Internet and Mumbai Police, known for their amazing and on-point tweets on all things topical, hopped on the bandwagon.
Here's what Mumbai Police has tweeted:
If you then- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2018
don't you dont
love deserve Me Me
at my at my pic.twitter.com/XUaxxTdfuv
Like we said... masterstroke!
Along with all the 'likes' and retweets, the meme has collected quite a few reactions.
Just days ago, a version of the meme featuring actress Mindy Kaling was noticed by, who else, Mindy herself. She had the most epic response to being meme-ified.
if you then- Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) April 6, 2018
don't you dont
love me deserve me
at my at my pic.twitter.com/uxSfuH3Bx2
I don't get this, I'm equally pretty in both https://t.co/JBZIEnrfTu- Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 6, 2018
