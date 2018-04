Mumbai Police Tweet 'If You Don't Love Me' Meme. It's A Hit On Twitter

If you then

Mumbai Police has proved yet again that their Twitter game is totally on point - this time with a masterstroke in the form of a new tweet. The official handle recently posted their version of the now-famous 'If you don't love me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best' meme . Posted just three hours before writing this, the tweet has collected over 6,600 'likes' and more than 2,900 retweets - and still counting.For the uninitiated, the 'If you don't love me' meme comprises two pictures to show a transformation of sorts. The quote used with the images is often misattributed to Marilyn Monroe. The meme has taken over the Internet and Mumbai Police , known for their amazing and on-point tweets on all things topical, hopped on the bandwagon.Here's what Mumbai Police has tweeted:Like we said... masterstroke!Along with all the 'likes' and retweets, the meme has collected quite a few reactions. "Whoever is making these deserves a raise," says one Twitter user. "Memebai police," says another.Just days ago, a version of the meme featuring actress Mindy Kaling was noticed by, who else, Mindy herself. She had the most epic response to being meme-ified.Tell us what you think of the memes in the comments section.Click for more trending news