Desi Twitter Is All Over The 'If You Don't Love Me' Meme. See Best Ones

Which one do you like best?

Offbeat | | Updated: April 05, 2018 12:21 IST
The latest meme to take over Twitter is hilarious.

If you have logged into Twitter in the last few days, we're certain that you came across the meme that has suddenly taken over it. Yes, we're referring to the 'If you don't love me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best," meme. The self-care meme uses two pictures to reference a stunning transformation, and the quote that it uses to do so is often misattributed to Marilyn Monroe. Well, Indians decided to take the meme and make it their own with hilarious Bollywood and desi pop culture references.

We compiled the best of these memes for you. Take a look:

The good old Arbaaz Khan-Roger Federer meme in a new avatar
 
Lots of transformations were seen
 
AIB's Tanmay Bhat also joined the bandwagon
 
One for fans of Mindy Kaling
 
And one for fans of Breaking Bad
 
Which one do you like best? Do let us know using the comments section below.

 

