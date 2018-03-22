Avengers: Infinity War Not The Best Crossover, Says Twitter. These Desi Ones Are Better

We collected the best ones for you. Take a look:
Like Infinity War could ever match up to this Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi crossover episode
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."- S H E E N (@SuchAMisfit) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/ILmcSZZTvM
Or this blockbuster song
Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."- Gnocchi Santa Cruz (@AkriPasta) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/rzP8xgOmvu
Or any of these legendary moments
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'- Mucky Mouse (@Muckiimouse) March 20, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/EpLLl4XWZH
March 21, 2018
It definitely can't outdo this
Marvel - Infinity War is the biggest crossover event in history
Me - pic.twitter.com/BXCz1na56b- Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 21, 2018
Or this
Yeah sure, Marvel's Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history and what not. But I also remember this scene, the entire movie hall whistled so fucking hard, I almost lost my goddamn hearing. I've been 30% deaf in both ears since. No big deal, really. pic.twitter.com/GW826IFPo4- Akshar (@AksharPathak) March 21, 2018
'90s kids will remember this
Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'- Bobby Palmer (@thebobpalmer) March 19, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/NStBNq1ezx
Only a few days ago, a low-budget parody of the film's trailer went viral on social media, gathering over three million views.
