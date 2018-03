Avengers: Infinity War Not The Best Crossover, Says Twitter. These Desi Ones Are Better

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."



Me: pic.twitter.com/ILmcSZZTvM - S H E E N (@SuchAMisfit) March 20, 2018

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history."



Me: pic.twitter.com/rzP8xgOmvu - Gnocchi Santa Cruz (@AkriPasta) March 20, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/EpLLl4XWZH - Mucky Mouse (@Muckiimouse) March 20, 2018

Marvel - Infinity War is the biggest crossover event in history



Me - pic.twitter.com/BXCz1na56b- Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 21, 2018

Yeah sure, Marvel's Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history and what not. But I also remember this scene, the entire movie hall whistled so fucking hard, I almost lost my goddamn hearing. I've been 30% deaf in both ears since. No big deal, really. pic.twitter.com/GW826IFPo4 - Akshar (@AksharPathak) March 21, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/NStBNq1ezx - Bobby Palmer (@thebobpalmer) March 19, 2018

The buzz around Avengers: Infinity War refuses to abate. While some Marvel fans are calling the film 'the most ambitious crossover in history' - after all, it combines almost every single superhero from across the 18-film franchise - others are not as impressed, for they don't think that this superhero film can outshine existing crossovers. The 'crossover memes' on Twitter present crossover events that are better than Avengers: Infinity War. Though the trend started in the US, it soon spread to India where fans began to point out Bollywood and TV crossovers that can give Infinity War a run for its money.We collected the best ones for you. Take a look:Like Infinity War could ever match up to this Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi crossover episodeOr this blockbuster songOr any of these legendary momentsIt definitely can't outdo thisOr this'90s kids will remember thisOnly a few days ago, a low-budget parody of the film's trailer went viral on social media, gathering over three million views. Avengers: Infinity War will feature many superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Spiderman, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Thor, the Hulk and more. Since the release of the first trailer in November, Marvel fans have not stopped speculating about the movie. The much-awaited movie will release on April 27.Click for more trending news