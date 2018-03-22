Avengers: Infinity War Not The Best Crossover, Says Twitter. These Desi Ones Are Better

Which one is your favourite?

Offbeat | | Updated: March 22, 2018 12:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Avengers: Infinity War Not The Best Crossover, Says Twitter. These Desi Ones Are Better

The memes on Infinity War have taken over Twitter.

The buzz around Avengers: Infinity War refuses to abate. While some Marvel fans are calling the film 'the most ambitious crossover in history' - after all, it combines almost every single superhero from across the 18-film franchise - others are not as impressed, for they don't think that this superhero film can outshine existing crossovers. The 'crossover memes' on Twitter present crossover events that are better than Avengers: Infinity War. Though the trend started in the US, it soon spread to India where fans began to point out Bollywood and TV crossovers that can give Infinity War a run for its money.

We collected the best ones for you. Take a look:

Like Infinity War could ever match up to this Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi crossover episode
 
Or this blockbuster song
 
Or any of these legendary moments
 
It definitely can't outdo this
 
Or this
 
'90s kids will remember this
 
Only a few days ago, a low-budget parody of the film's trailer went viral on social media, gathering over three million views.

Comments
Avengers: Infinity War will feature many superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Spiderman, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Thor, the Hulk and more. Since the release of the first trailer in November, Marvel fans have not stopped speculating about the movie. The much-awaited movie will release on April 27.


 

Click for more trending news


Trending

avengers infinity warDesi memeInfinity War

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneCambridge AnalyticaRajdev RanjanAadhaar CardKeto DietRadhika Apte

................................ Advertisement ................................