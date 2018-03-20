This Low-Budget Parody Trailer Of Avengers: Infinity War Is Viral

Commentsfirst trailer of the film. Made by a bunch of Malaysian college students, the production is incredibly low budget but involves genius use of household items as props - dinner plates for Dr Strange's chakras, breakfast cereal to show battle of Wakanda, cloth pegs for Thanos's infinity stones and what not.
The thrifty creators posted their version of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer on Twitter and it has nearly 3 million views and 77,000 retweets in just two days.
Who did it better? @MarvelStudiospic.twitter.com/k504zAadGB— Aiman Sany (@awesomerawks) March 17, 2018
And not surprisingly, Russo brothers, creators of the original, noticed the parody trailer and even invited them to direct the fifth Avengers film.
Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5? https://t.co/8IIS3hacBu— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 18, 2018
i'm not even sure if you're kidding or not but we're just college students— Aiman Sany (@awesomerawks) March 19, 2018
The parody trailer was even picked up by local news channels, as pointed out by another Twitter user.
Makin glamour kan skang @awesomerawkspic.twitter.com/33kBlKtv48— Mr. Pilot (@NabalAdha) March 19, 2018
What do you think of the parody trailer?
Click for more trending news