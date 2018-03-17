Avengers: Infinity War Trailer - Avengers Unite As Thanos Threatens 'Half The Universe'

Highlights Avengers: Infinity War trailer had over 16 million views in a few hours All the Marvel heroes and Loki unite for the fight against Thanos Avengers: Infinity War is releasing on April 27

Divided by theand united by the, the Avengers are back in action as a team against a common enemy, Thanos, who wants to "wipe out half the universe," as Gamora explained in the second and last trailer of. Marvel Studios released the new trailer on Friday night and it swiftly topped the trends list. The trailer with over 16.5 million views is trending on #1 position on YouTube.trailer reveals a lot about what fans can expect from the film and of course, it leaves many questions unanswered. For example, we meet all the Avengers (yes, Steve Rogers aka Captain America and Bucky Barnes are working together with Tony Stark aka Iron Man) except for Hawkeye (Clint Barton).In a spectacular scene we see that Thor - yes, the mighty Thor - is not match for Thanos, who can be seen crushing his head. But in another scene, we watch Captain America giving a tough fight to Thanos.are working withand Gamora appears to have a special role to play in bringing Thanos down. Doctor Strange, Spider-Man (we're not sure if he's been inducted by the Avengers yet) and even Loki are all together in this battle.Before you watch the trailer, just one more detail - Baby Groot has grown up!Watch the trailer ofThe first part ofwill release on April 27. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.