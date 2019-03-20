These Unpopular Opinions On Desi Food Are Dividing Twitter

"Biryani is overrated," wrote one person on Twitter as part of the 'unpopular opinion' meme.

You may have already heard of the 'unpopular opinion' meme that has been doing the rounds of Twitter. The premise is simple: One person invites others to share their controversial or polarising opinions on a certain topic to start a conversation. Trouble is, these unpopular opinions often lead to heated arguments and debates on the microblogging website. So when one user asked others to share their unpopular opinion on desi food, it wasn't surprising to see things get heated up.

As people tweeted on everything from jalebi to biryani to dosa, others sought to change their opinions.

The tweet soon led to a barrage of opinions flooding Twitter. Take a look at some of them below:

Some people professed their dislike for mithai

Mithai is way too sweet for anyone to consume — Damsel in Defense (@TheBismaKhan) March 20, 2019

One person chose pulao over biryani

Pulao > Biryani — Naz (@NYbruh90) March 20, 2019

And others began to brand biryani as overrated

Hyderabadi Biryani is overrated — 🌚 (@NautankiRaja) March 20, 2019

Calicut Biryani trumps literally every other biryani in the world.



It's fine to disagree with me but know that you are wrong. — 𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙃𝙊𝙇 (@AashiqKabeer) March 20, 2019

Chicken Karahi and Baryani are overrated af https://t.co/NfhJ0izVYy — Usama Khawaja (@Usamaakhwaja) March 19, 2019

"North Indian food as a whole is overrated," stated one Twitter user

North Indian food as a whole is overrated.

Gives nothing but acidity.

Masala in everything starting from breakfast. — ChooDell (@acnymph) March 20, 2019

And soon others started sharing their take on Indian food

food in the north, south and east is so diverse and delicious while the food in western india tastes like you made some khichdi out of random ingredients lying in the house https://t.co/sJS9bfpVPu — sumana (@saltybengali) March 20, 2019

South Indian food is just loads of starch/sugar and white stuff that just so bland that it wouldn't have it even exist ed had it not been for the chutneys/sambhar/rasam.



Also, even goats reject upma. https://t.co/SGy36rnb1w — Nidhi (@nidzk123) March 19, 2019

The humble raita also elicited a ton of responses

Pineapple Raita is not a side dish. Its dessert. https://t.co/lntcXBPH5o — مریم ناصر الوی (@ahleqafas) March 20, 2019

Put the raita in sink!

Don't spoil my precious dahi, please. — Shweta Kushe (@kusheshweta) March 20, 2019

And so did a lot of other fruits, vegetables, dishes and regional cuisines

Tbh butter chicken is the most overrated desi food. — istereotypical (@istereotypical) March 19, 2019

Dry fruits don't belong in the food. Stop adding them ffs https://t.co/FNIPMuOoER — Panda (@sssshshshh) March 19, 2019

Our Desi food is most unbalanced diet. No nutrients just calories. https://t.co/ShLYAqcfqg — Sua 🌻🌚 (@sualehamustafa) March 19, 2019

Which of these unpopular opinions do you actually agree with? Let us know using the comments section below.

