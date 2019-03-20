These Unpopular Opinions On Desi Food Are Dividing Twitter

You may have already heard of the 'unpopular opinion' meme that has been doing the rounds of Twitter. The premise is simple: One person invites others to share their controversial or polarising opinions on a certain topic to start a conversation. Trouble is, these unpopular opinions often lead to heated arguments and debates on the microblogging website. So when one user asked others to share their unpopular opinion on desi food, it wasn't surprising to see things get heated up.
As people tweeted on everything from jalebi to biryani to dosa, others sought to change their opinions.
Unpopular opinion: Desi Food pic.twitter.com/n5lcqTpqC7— عُمر (@Keyb0ardMujahid) March 18, 2019
The tweet soon led to a barrage of opinions flooding Twitter. Take a look at some of them below:
Some people professed their dislike for mithai
mithai is too sweet https://t.co/4kYLoUw3wZ— Dhwani🐢 (@Dhwani_2905) March 20, 2019
Mithai is way too sweet for anyone to consume— Damsel in Defense (@TheBismaKhan) March 20, 2019
One person chose pulao over biryani
Pulao > Biryani— Naz (@NYbruh90) March 20, 2019
And others began to brand biryani as overrated
Hyderabadi Biryani is overrated— 🌚 (@NautankiRaja) March 20, 2019
Calicut Biryani trumps literally every other biryani in the world.— 𝙒𝘼𝙍𝙃𝙊𝙇 (@AashiqKabeer) March 20, 2019
It's fine to disagree with me but know that you are wrong.
Biryani is overrated. https://t.co/GMBVjPDdeY— Abdullah (@abdullatte_) March 19, 2019
Chicken Karahi and Baryani are overrated af https://t.co/NfhJ0izVYy— Usama Khawaja (@Usamaakhwaja) March 19, 2019
"North Indian food as a whole is overrated," stated one Twitter user
North Indian food as a whole is overrated.— ChooDell (@acnymph) March 20, 2019
Gives nothing but acidity.
Masala in everything starting from breakfast.
And soon others started sharing their take on Indian food
food in the north, south and east is so diverse and delicious while the food in western india tastes like you made some khichdi out of random ingredients lying in the house https://t.co/sJS9bfpVPu— sumana (@saltybengali) March 20, 2019
South Indian food is just loads of starch/sugar and white stuff that just so bland that it wouldn't have it even exist ed had it not been for the chutneys/sambhar/rasam.— Nidhi (@nidzk123) March 19, 2019
Also, even goats reject upma. https://t.co/SGy36rnb1w
The humble raita also elicited a ton of responses
Pineapple Raita is not a side dish. Its dessert. https://t.co/lntcXBPH5o— مریم ناصر الوی (@ahleqafas) March 20, 2019
Put the raita in sink!— Shweta Kushe (@kusheshweta) March 20, 2019
Don't spoil my precious dahi, please.
And so did a lot of other fruits, vegetables, dishes and regional cuisines
Tbh butter chicken is the most overrated desi food.— istereotypical (@istereotypical) March 19, 2019
Dry fruits don't belong in the food. Stop adding them ffs https://t.co/FNIPMuOoER— Panda (@sssshshshh) March 19, 2019
Our Desi food is most unbalanced diet. No nutrients just calories. https://t.co/ShLYAqcfqg— Sua 🌻🌚 (@sualehamustafa) March 19, 2019
Which of these unpopular opinions do you actually agree with? Let us know using the comments section below.
